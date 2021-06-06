Driver dies after going airborne exiting I-94 in Roseville, landing in parking lot

The Detroit News

A driver was killed Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving Interstate 94 in Roseville rolled off the freeway, went airborne and landed in an apartment complex parking lot and struck two cars, Michigan State Police said.

The driver exited eastbound I-94 at the LIttle Mack exit ramp at a high rate of speed at about 8:22 a.m. Sunday, MSP tweeted. He failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the road, police said.

The vehcile plowed through a grassy median, struck a curb and went airborne, landing in an apartment complex parking lot, where it struck two parked vehicles, according to MSP tweets.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation continues. A medical examiner's autopsy and report are pending, MSP said.