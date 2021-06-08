Henry Ford plans $318M expansion of Macomb hospital

Henry Ford Health System is planning a $318 million renovation and expansion of its hospital in Clinton Township in what the Detroit-based health system says is its largest capital improvement project.

The Henry Ford Macomb Hospital project represents the largest health care investment by a health system in Macomb County, according to Henry Ford. Once completed, the hospital will be the first in Macomb County to provide all its licensed beds as private patient rooms.

The expansion of the hospital built in the 1970s will include a five-story, 225,000-square-foot addition featuring 160 private patient rooms that can be converted to manage critically ill patients. Existing hospital rooms will be updated to create more spacious private rooms, health system officials said.

In 2018, Henry Ford Macomb opened the county’s first hybrid operating room as part of a $37 million surgical, interventional and cardiac catheterization lab investment.

The hospital is the third largest for beds among Henry Ford’s five acute-care hospitals. The expansion represents the “culmination of a vision” of Henry Ford Macomb and community leaders, said Henry Ford Health President and CEO Wright Lassiter III in a statement.

Site work began April 5 and construction on the expansion is expected to be completed in 2023.

The health system is holding a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss the details of the project.

Michigan's health systems by and large delayed any capital projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But coronavirus cases have declined for seven straight weeks in Michigan, and 2.53% of COVID-19 diagnostic tests in the state have been positive during the latest seven-day period ending Sunday, which might be a sign the spread of COVID-19 is slowing.

Experts note a positivity rate of 3% is a benchmark to show spread is limited. The state spent most of the winter well above that rate, hovering closer to 10%.

