$3K reward offered, 5 persons of interest sought in Warren fatal shooting

Warren police are seeking five "persons of interest" and offering a $3,000 reward for tips leading to a suspect in a fatal shooting last weekend.

Police have said the incident followed the 26-year-old victim, identified as Johnice Clark, 26, arguing with another woman about a man at a house party.

Clark left the party near Masonic and Schoenherr in Warren at about 9:30 p.m. "when she and a friend realized they were being chased by another vehicle," police said in a statement Wednesday.

While near 12 Mile and Masonic, someone in the other vehicle fired rounds at Clark, striking her. Clark died after the driver of the car she was in pulled into a nearby 7-Eleven and called for help, police said.

Authorities on Wednesday released surveillance images for five people of interest they believe could have information in the case.

Four were believed to be in the vehicle that pursued Clark, and the fifth attended the party, said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Warren police Detective Mark Ptaszek at (586) 574-4790 or the Warren Police Department Watch Commander’s Office at (586) 574-4877.