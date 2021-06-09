Pedestrian, 58, killed after being struck by pickup truck in Clinton Township

A 58-year-old Clinton Township man is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday as he walked in a road, police said.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Gratiot north of 15 Mile, officials said in a statement. Police continue to investigate the crash and are not releasing the name of the victim until they notify his next of kin.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking east in Gratiot's left lane. He walked into the path of a silver Ford F-150 that was traveling north on Gratiot and was struck.

The pickup's driver stopped immediately and gave aid to the victim with the help of a bystander until police officers and medics arrived, officials said. Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said alcohol or drugs in the pedestrian may have been a factor. They said officers administered sobriety tests to the pickup's driver, a 39-year-old Chesterfield Township man, and he passed them all. They also said the driver showed no signs of intoxication.

The scene of the crash is a well-lit section of Gratiot, which has a 45 mph speed limit and four northbound lanes and four southbound lanes separated by a grassy median, according to authorities. They said there's a crosswalk about a quarter of a mile from where the crash happened.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Clinton Township Police Department at (586) 493-7802.

