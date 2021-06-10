Man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police in car with 3 kids

A man has been charged in Macomb County with selling heroin to undercover police and then fleeing in a car with three children, officials said.

Andra Latize Jones, 29, is accused of selling the drugs to undercover officers with the Eastpointe Police Department on Monday.

After the transaction, Jones fled uniformed officers with the children in his vehicle, police said in a statement. After a brief vehicle and foot pursuit, officers arrested him, according to authorities.

Jones was arraigned in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on several charges, including delivery of heroin under 50 grams, third-degree fleeing and eluding police, maintaining a drug vehicle and fourth-degree child abuse.

A judge ordered Jones held on a $150,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause conference in his case for June 29.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the delivery of heroin charge, five years for the fleeing and eluding charge, two years for the maintaining a drug vehicle charge and two years for child abuse.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Jones has several previous convictions for unarmed robbery, larceny from a vehicle, assault/resisting a police officer and delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance. It also said he was discharged from its system Jan. 26, 2021.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez