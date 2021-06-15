Warren police officer on leave amid probe into alleged racist Facebook comments

A Warren police officer has been put on leave for allegedly making racist comments on Facebook, the city's police commissioner said Tuesday.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the department is investigating the allegations.

He also said officer allegedly made the remarks when he was off-duty and using his personal Facebook profile.

"The Warren Police Department does not condone the use of racist comments by any employees, whether on duty or off duty," the commissioner said in a statement. "Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in the police department and are not tolerated.

"This allegation is serious and will be thoroughly investigated in accordance with Warren Police Department procedures and the officer’s collective bargaining agreement.

"The alleged views expressed by the officer do not align with mission, goals, and philosophy of the Warren Police Department and in no way reflect on the views of the 200 plus members of the Warren Police Department."

The department did not offer details about the Facebook communication it is investigating. Local media reports said the department was contacted by someone interacting online with the officer and who took screenshots of the alleged posts before alerting the police department.

