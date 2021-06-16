Man, 66, arrested in fatal Harrison Township shooting

A 66-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the chest and killing him early Wednesday, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 1 a.m. to the Prentiss Pointe Apartments for a report of a man being shot, according to authorities. The apartments are located near Jefferson and Metropolitan Parkway in Harrison Township.

Deputies found the victim, identified as Jomarr Pye, 43, of Harrison Township, lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound in his chest. A 66-year-old Harrison Township man was performing chest compressions on the victim.

Medics pronounced Pye dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed Pye had been out with his girlfriend earlier in the evening and allegedly assaulted her. After the alleged incident, the woman returned to her home, located in the same apartment complex as the scene of the shooting. The woman had been living at the apartment with her parents for several weeks. Police said the woman told her father about the assault.

A short time later, the deceased victim, the girlfriend and her father got into an argument outside the apartment complex. During the altercation, the woman's father allegedly shot Pye once in the chest with a 9mm handgun.

Deputies arrested the suspect in the shooting and recovered the weapon from him. Officials said the suspect has a valid concealed pistol license. They also said the suspect has been cooperative.

He is being held at the Macomb County Jail while awaiting charges and as the investigation continues, police said.

