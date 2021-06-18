Warren police: 'Serial' burglary suspect caught with cash register in hand

Warren — A two-day search for a Roseville man accused of a liquor store break-in in Warren ended with the man's arrest, allegedly while holding a cash register he was stealing from a Ferndale liquor store.

The Warren break-in took place Sunday at Wine Village Liquor on 15005 13 Mile. Warren police allege Derrick Holifield, 55, broke in and stole alcohol, cash and cigarettes. Police took surveillance video from the store.

The next day, investigators identified Holifield as a suspect and, a day after that, Warren police surveilled him into Ferndale.

On Tuesday, at about 5 a.m., police followed the man to Heights Food Center on 510 Woodward Heights. Warren police watched as Holifield allegedly forced entry into the store, using his vehicle, and the officers called Ferndale police to the scene.

When officers reached Holifield, he allegedly still had the cash register in his hand. In addition to the Warren and Ferndale break-ins, police say Holifield is suspected in a similar break-in at Buscemi's in St. Clair Shores.

Police say they found additional evidence while serving a search warrant at Holifield's home in Warren.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has charged Holifield with breaking and entering with intent, a 10-year-felony. Holifield was arraigned Friday in Warren before Judge John Chmura, and given a $50,000 bond.

If Holifield does post bond, he will have to wear a tether.