Warren cop terminated after 'racist' Facebook posts

Warren — A Warren police officer's "racist" Facebook post cost the officer his job, officials said.

The Facebook posting was made when the officer was off-duty and on a personal profile, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said last week.

But the personal nature of the posting did not shield the officer from discipline, as the officer was placed on leave June 14, and terminated effective Tuesday.

"The Warren Police Department does not condone the use of racist comments by any employees, whether on duty or off duty," Dwyer said at the time. "Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in the police department and are not tolerated."

A week later, and Warren's internal affairs division "found violations" of department policy, Dwyer said.

After an interview with the officer and a due process hearing, Dwyer terminated his employment.

"This behavior is simply wrong and strains police-community relationships and tarnishes the men and women of the Warren Police Department who dutifully go to work every day and serve all citizens with pride and professionalism, regardless of race," Dwyer said in a statement Tuesday.

Warren was one of several Eight Mile communities called out, by name, by protesters at a Michigan Liberation march down Eight Mile last month. The focus of that protest was traffic stops by suburban police departments.

Dwyer said that police don't know who people are when they pull them over, just that they've allegedly committed a violation.

He said Warren police will begin wearing body cameras on Aug. 1.

The department did not offer details about the Facebook communication it is investigating. Local media reports said the department was contacted by someone interacting online with the officer and who took screenshots of the alleged posts before alerting the police department.

