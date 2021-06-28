MACOMB COUNTY

Pickup, driver sought in fatal hit-in-run in Ray Township

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Macomb County Sheriff’s officials have released images of a pickup wanted in a hit-and-run last week in Ray Township that left a motorcyclist dead.

The incident was reported near 26 Mile and North Avenue at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said a motorcyclist had been riding west on the road behind another biker and was re-entering 26 Mile when he collided with an eastbound truck pulling a small black trailer.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying this driver and vehicle.

The motorcyclist, identified as David Chapman, 76, of Southgate, was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The pickup driver, described only as a slender male, got out to look at his trailer then fled east, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities believe his truck is a Chevyrolet and the trailer possibly had branches or yard bags in the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff's detectives at (586) 469-6634.

