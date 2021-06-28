Pickup, driver sought in fatal hit-in-run in Ray Township

Macomb County Sheriff’s officials have released images of a pickup wanted in a hit-and-run last week in Ray Township that left a motorcyclist dead.

The incident was reported near 26 Mile and North Avenue at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said a motorcyclist had been riding west on the road behind another biker and was re-entering 26 Mile when he collided with an eastbound truck pulling a small black trailer.

The motorcyclist, identified as David Chapman, 76, of Southgate, was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The pickup driver, described only as a slender male, got out to look at his trailer then fled east, sheriff's officials said.

Authorities believe his truck is a Chevyrolet and the trailer possibly had branches or yard bags in the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff's detectives at (586) 469-6634.