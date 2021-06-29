Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of Mount Clemens bicyclist

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit and run in Mount Clemens this month that left a bicyclist dead, Macomb County Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to southbound Gratiot Avenue near Cass at about 10:40 p.m. June 18 after a passerby saw the bicyclist on the ground.

The victim, identified as city resident Ross Richards, 52, was rushed to a hospital. He died the next day, county officials said in a statement.

Wreckage recovered from the scene led authorities to believe a Ford truck struck him, according to the release.

"Investigators were able to collect video and located a Ford truck in the area," sheriff's officials wrote. "The vehicle and its owner were identified. The vehicle was located, and damage was observed that was consistent with the crash. A search warrant was conducted on the vehicle and additional evidence was located."

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a four-count warrant for the driver, identified as Adrian Williamson of Detroit.

Three were felonies: license suspended, revoked, denied – causing death; failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death; and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

The fourth was a misdemeanor: moving violation causing death, county officials said.

Williamson was arraigned Friday in Clinton Township's 41B District Court.

Bond was set at $50,000. He also was ordered to wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 6.