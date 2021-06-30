Child fatally struck by vehicle on Van Dyke in Warren, police say

A child died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on the Warren-Center Line border, police said.

The incident was reported at about 9:45 p.m. near Van Dyke and Stephens, Warren police said.

A boy believed to be 5 years old was crossing the street on a bicycle with a relative when a vehicle hit him, police reported.

Emergency personnel rushed the child to Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His relative did not report injuries, police said.

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported authorities were seeking a Jeep Cherokee or Liberty in connection with the incident.

Police declined to confirm an arrest had been made but said officers were no longer seeking a vehicle as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Other details were expected to be released Wednesday.