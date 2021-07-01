Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 5-year-old boy in Warren

A man arrested in a hit and run this week on the Warren-Center Line border that left a 5-year-old boy dead has been charged, police said.

The 22-year-old, identified in court records as Maurice Martez Sumler, was arraigned Thursday in 37th District Court. His charge was leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, police said.

Bond was set at $250,000.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near Van Dyke and Stephens.

Police have said the 5-year-old was returning home from visiting relatives nearby and crossing the road on his bike when he was struck. He later died at a hospital.

Witnesses reported the driver of a black Jeep Trailhawk had accelerated to beat a red light then fled north after hitting the boy, police said.

Authorities soon found the Jeep with front-end damage at a Taco Bell near 16 Mile and Van Dyke in Sterling Heights.

Sumler was found at a nearby gas station; he admitted to being involved in a crash and “hitting something," police said.

He remained at the Macomb County Jail on Thursday night. His next court date is scheduled for July 13.

Meanwhile, supporters have created a GoFundMe campaign for relatives of the victim, identified on the website as Preston Singleton.

More than $24,300 of a $30,000 goal had been raised by Thursday night.