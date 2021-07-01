Parolee sought in Washington Township bank robbery

Macomb County sheriff’s officials are search for a parolee wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Washington Township.

The suspect entered a PNC in the 6000 block of 26 Mile about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, produced a weapon and demanded money, the sheriff's office said.

As authorities sought video surveillance, they received a tip that the suspect, Michael Salami, lived in the area.

The 25-year-old was on parole and has previous convictions, including bank robbery and home invasion, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Investigators executed a search warrant at his home and found "numerous items, including a handgun, linking him to this crime," the sheriff's office said.

Salami had left and had not been found as of Thursday night.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday authorized a warrant on three felony counts, including bank robbery and weapons/firearms-possession by a felon.

Salami is described as having a slender build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at (586) 307-9412.