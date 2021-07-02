No charges in man's fatal shooting at Harrison Township apartments

A man arrested in a fatal shooting in Harrison Township last month will not be charged, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have said the 66-year-old shot a man, identified as Jomarr Pye, outside the Prentiss Pointe Apartments near Jefferson at about 1 a.m. June 16.

The determination comes after findings from the shooting investigation were presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, "and no charges have been authorized," sheriff's officials announced in a statement Thursday.

"A decision was made by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office that further

investigation is needed on this incident," the statement reads. "The suspect has been released pending further investigation. Once follow up is completed, this investigation will be presented again to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office."

The sheriff's office reported that the man's daughter had told him Pye had allegedly assaulted her hours prior to the June 16 shooting. At one point, all three started arguing. During the fight, the father allegedly shot Pye once in the chest with a 9mm handgun, authorities have said.

Medics pronounced Pye, a 43-year-old township resident, dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested the 66-year-old, who had a valid concealed pistol license, and recovered a weapon.