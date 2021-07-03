3 people, dog found dead after report of boat fire on Lake St. Clair

Harrison Township — Firefighters investigating a possible boat fire early Saturday found the bodies of three people and a dog in the vessel’s cabin, according to Macomb County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Harrison Township Fire Department were dispatched to Fox Marine on South River Road at about 6:05 a.m. Saturday after getting a report that a boat was on fire, according to a sheriff’s office release.

“Three persons and a dog were found deceased in the cabin,” the release said.

Boat owners who were docked near the 38-foot Chris Craft told police that three people had been staying on the boat, the release said.

“(Emergency) callers “reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows and that the boat may be on fire,” the release said. “The fire department was able to enter the boat and extinguish any signs of possible fire.”

Macomb Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.

“It’s still pretty early in the investigation,” she said. “There may be an update later (Saturday).”