Drugs, alcohol maybe a factor in crash that killed Sterling Heights teen, police say

The Detroit News

Sterling Heights — Drugs and alcohol may have been a factor in a traffic accident Saturday that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Sterling Heights resident, police said.

Officers at about 6 a.m. responded to a crash on northbound Van Dyke near 18 Mile Road, police said in a release Saturday. Two vehicles were involved.

Personnel from the Sterling Heights Fire Department extracted the 17-year-old from his vehicle and rushed him to Henry Ford Hospital in Clinton Township, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

Police said their initial investigation revealed the victim was traveling on westbound 18 Mile, and when he entered the Van Dyke intersection, his vehicle was struck by a 2014 Dodge Durango that was headed north on Van Dyke.

"The other party involved did not sustain life threatening injuries, but was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained," the release said. "Alcohol and drug use may have been a contributing factor ... however it is still under investigation."

The intersection of Van Dyke and 18 Mile was closed to traffic for more than four hours Saturday, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Traffic Safety Bureau at (586) 446-2920.