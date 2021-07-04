'I knew it wasn't fireworks': Condo explosion rocks Warren neighborhood; 1 dead

Warren — An explosion Sunday left one person dead, leveled one condominium and damaged several others and sent debris throughout the neighborhood near Interstate 696 in Warren, authorities said.

Mayor Jim Fouts described the scene in the 13700 block of Villa Pointe as "the biggest explosion we've had in recent history."

A fire official on the scene told media there was one casualty in the condo next to the explosion. WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported the body of a man was found in a basement, buried with debris.

Police and fire officials on the scene had not yet determined the cause of the explosion and fire and an investigation was ongoing.

Neighbors were evacuated and gathered on a lawn nearby to learn when they could return to their homes. At 9:20 p.m., firefighters told residents waiting outside that some would be allowed to enter their homes to retrieve belongings.

Hashin Bakari, who has lived in the complex for 26 years, said he was in his house when he heard the explosion. He did not know what it was at first.

"This was more like a bomb," he said. "I knew this was not fireworks.”

Bakari said he thought a transformer had blown, but then he saw debris raining down through the neighborhood and he went outside to investigate.

He said he's grateful to still have a house.

Debris from the explosion was scattered over the lawns of the condos, which are arranged in groups of connected units. Residents nearly half a mile away reported seeing the smoke plume and hearing the explosion. Some had debris on their lawn.

Power remained off in the area and the scene was stabilized. Consumers Energy and DTE Energy have been informed, Fouts said.

Peggy Farletta was returning home from work at about 6:40 p.m. when she got a call from a friend up north who told her about an explosion at a condo complex in Warren.

When she arrived and couldn't get onto her street, she knew it was her complex. Forced to remain with evacuated neighbors, she could see her garage door was heavily damaged and her door appeared missing. She had no idea if her cat was OK.

“It’s nerve-racking waiting to hear if you can go in," Farletta said.