Woman held in fatal Clinton Twp. stabbing

The Detroit News

Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday morning.

According to a department news release, police were called about 6 a.m. to the Eastwood Village Apartments, where they found a man in his 20s who had suffered a single stab wound. He was taken to McLaren Hospital in Mount Clemens, where he died from his injuries, police said.

A female acquaintance of the victim was arrested and held at the police department.

Police would not identify the man who was slain or release additional information.