Man killed in Warren condo explosion was recently paroled

The man killed in a July 4 explosion that heavily damaged a Warren condominium complex was a recent parolee and suffered from depression, police said Tuesday.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the man has been identified as Matthew Prizgint, 58. He said Prizgint's family told investigators he suffered from depression.

Prizgint was put on parole July 1, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. In 2019, he was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for aggravated stalking and third-degree fleeing police in a vehicle, records said.

Dwyer said a warrant for Prizgint's arrest had been issued before the explosion because he had absconded from parole.

He also said Prizgint lived at the condo where the explosion happened.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the explosion continues and Dwyer said his department, the Warren Fire Department and natural gas provider Consumers Energy are working to together to determine the cause.

On Tuesday, the gas utility issued the following statement about the blast:

"Consumers Energy responded to an apparent home explosion on Sunday, July 4 on Villa Point Drive in Warren. We extend our thoughts to the family of the deceased and those who were injured. As part of the investigation we tested our natural gas line and meter leading to this address as well as those surrounding it and found no leaks. Because the building is uninhabitable the service line has been retired. We continue to cooperate with local fire officials and the Michigan Public Service Commission regarding this incident."

The explosion happened after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 13700 block of Villa Pointe Drive near Interstate 696 and Schoenherr, according to officials. They evacuated the area and reported one person had been killed.

On Monday, authorities said the victim lived alone in the condo.

Also Monday, Warren Mayor James Fouts said a third of the remaining homes in the 12-unit condo complex will have to be leveled. Numerous homes in the surrounding area sustained damage as well, he said.

