Side-swiping incident on I-94 sparks road-rage shooting, state police say

A driver was arrested in a road-rage shooting Wednesday in Macomb County, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that two cars "side-swiped each other" on the Interstate 94 service drive at Nine Mile then entered the freeway, Michigan State Police tweeted.

"It is reported that somewhere between I-696 and Little Mack the suspect driver fired at the other car," MSP said. "They didn’t hit the person or vehicle."

The victim exited to report the incident and gave the troops a description of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the driver returned to St. Clair Shores to report a hit-and-run, state police said.

Both he and his passenger were in custody Wednesday night. Other details were not released.

Troopers closed part of eastbound I-94 between 11 Mile and 12 Mile to search for shell casings.

The incident follows a string of area road-rage shootings in recent months.

In June, two were reported within 24 hours on the Southfield Freeway.

Last weekend, a driver and passenger on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit told police their car was shot at in the southbound lanes.

On Monday, Detroit firefighter was fatally shot at a Troy gas station after a suspected road-rage incident, police said.

The violence recently prompted Detroit and state police to announce they planned to boost patrols on regional freeways this summer. The multijurisdictional effort is named "Operation Bison" after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot on Interstate 75 in June in what investigators have called a case of mistaken identity.