Man charged in shooting at Chesterfield Twp. Fourth of July party that killed 1

A 47-year-old Chesterfield Township man has been charged in the Monday shooting death of another man, police said.

Joseph Olceski was arraigned this week in 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore on a charge of second-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A magistrate ordered Olceski be held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause hearing on the case against him for next Thursday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Police accuse Olceski of shooting and killing a 50-year-old Chesterfield Township man on July 5.

Officers were called early Monday morning to the 48000 Block of Jamaica near Jefferson and Sugarbush for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. They found the victim with gunshot wounds lying on a home's front yard.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to a preliminary investigation, a group of people gathered for a Fourth of July celebration with fireworks, alcohol and drugs. During the party, the suspect and victim got into a fight and both retrieved firearms, officials said.

Officers arrested the suspect and another man, a 48-year-old Chesterfield Township resident. The second man was later released with no criminal charges.

