Eastpointe sex offender accused of exposing himself to two young girls

An Eastpointe man and registered sex offender who was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to two girls in a park earlier this week has been charged, police said.

Martin Wade Haskins, 63, was arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes, a four-year felony, and two counts of aggravated incident exposure, a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

A judge ordered Haskins held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for July 27.

Police said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Kennedy Park on Schroeder Avenue at Stephens for a report of a man exposing himself to two young girls.

Officers arrived but the man had left the area in a tan Chrysler LHS, according to authorities.

An investigation led police to Haskins and police arrested him at his home without incident, officials said. After the arrest, detectives executed search warrants on his house and vehicle, seizing evidence.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Haskins was discharged from prison in April 2019. In 1993, Haskins was sentenced to 20-40 years after pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez