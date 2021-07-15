Former Roseville councilman sentenced to probation in drug charge

The Detroit News

Former Roseville City Councilman Charles Frontera was sentenced this week in Macomb Circuit Court to probation following his arrest last year on a drug charge.

Frontera, 33, entered a guilty plea in May during a pretrial conference that was held virtually, according to Circuit Court records.

He was sentenced Wednesday by Macomb Circuit Judge Edward Servitto Jr. to 12 months of probation with one day of credit; his driver's license was suspended for six months and is restricted after 30 days.

Frontera was accused of controlled substance possession, less than 25 grams, a four-year felony, in October.

He was reelected to a second term on the Roseville City Council in 2019, according to city records.