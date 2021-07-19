Harrison Township woman dies in northern Michigan crash, state police say

A Harrison Township woman died and two people were injured in crash last weekend in northern Michigan, state police said.

The incident was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on a private two-track dirt robehind a home on Ossineke Road in Sanborn Township, state police said in a statement.

Chelsea Nicole Meldrum was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler with three others when it drove onto the shoulder of the two-track, struck a stump then overturned, according to the release.

The 30-year-old was killed in the crash.

Two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena, authorities said. The fourth person did not report injuries.