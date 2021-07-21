Macomb County woman wins $210,517 in Michigan lottery

Mount Clemens — A woman in Macomb County literally hit the jackpot this month when she pulled the winning Fantasy 5 numbers, worth $210,517.

The player, 50, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket on July 3 from Cass Market in Mount Clemens.

“I play the Fantasy 5 game often, but recently started playing this new set of numbers I put together,” she told the Michigan Lottery.

“I saw on the website that someone had won the jackpot, so I checked the numbers. As soon as I looked them over, I thought: ‘Wait a minute, those are my numbers!’ I was speechless.”

She plans to use her winnings to share with family, pay bills, and buy a home.