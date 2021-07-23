Driver crashes through doors of St. Clair Shores church, officials say

Officials with a St. Clair Shores church are repairing damage after a driver crashed through the building's entry doors on Friday.

"Earlier this afternoon someone drove their van up the entrance ramp of the corner Mack/Overlake Church doors and drove their vehicle through the doors," Monsignor G. Michael Bugarin, pastor at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, said in a statement to parishioners.

"The individual first tried to smash the doors with a hammer and then returned with their vehicle which they then drove up the entrance ramp steps."

Neighbors who witnessed the incident alerted police, Bugarin wrote.

St. Clair Shores police confirmed they responded to the scene. The driver, identified as a 54-year-old man, was not arrested but transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

No injuries were reported. Police said the department is investigating the incident but were not releasing additional details Friday night.

Bugarin said the driver "did no other damage to the Church other than completely smashed through the doors and damaged the entrance ramp steps and handrails."

Repairs are underway, Bugarin added.

"It will be obvious there was an incident at those doors because it will be boarded up and caution tape will section off that area from pedestrian traffic," he wrote. "... Thankfully no one was injured!"

St. Joan of Arc was founded in 1927 and celebrated a Mass for its new location on Aug. 26, 1965, according the church website.