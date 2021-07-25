Thousands in Armada, Oakland Co. without power following severe storms, possible tornado

The Detroit News

Thousands of DTE Energy customers in Oakland County and the village of Armada in Macomb County remain without power following severe storms and a possible tornado Saturday night.

DTE reported that 128,438 customers were without power at 8:29 a.m. due to wind damage. Outages are widespread in Oakland County from W. 12 Mile north to South Fenton Road including Clyde, Wolverine Lake and Walled Lake.

About 2,000 customers in and around the village of Armada are without power after a suspected tornado touched down there and left a trail of damage.

Consumers Energy reported 659 customers without power in Oakland County'sHolly Township at 9:45 a.m.

DTE has 517 crews in the field and "will be working around the clock to restore power to impacted customers as quickly and safely as possible," according to its website.

Oakland County activated its severe weather sirens at 7:58 p.m. Saturday after receiving a tornado warning notice from the National Weather Service. Radar indicated a tornado was located near Clarkston, moving east.

Oakland County Emergency Management received reports of structural damage to homes and businesses as well as flooding and blocked roads.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation to support the safety of all residents in Oakland County,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement late Saturday. “We urge all residents to report downed wires and stay away from standing water.”

Outages and downed lines can be reported to DTE at outage.dteenergy.com, with the DTE Energy Mobile app, or at 1-800-477-4747.

Saturday's storm also caused local street and freeway flooding in Metro Detroit.

In Detroit, southbound M-10 at Livernois remains closed Sunday morning due to flooding and there have been numerous reports of flooding in neighborhoods and side streets, the Michigan State Police tweeted.