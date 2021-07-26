Man, 69, dies after fire at his Chesterfield Twp. home

A 69-year-old Chesterfield Township man is dead after a fire in his house, police said Monday.

Police officers and firefighters were called at about 5:15 a.m. to a home in the 47000 block of Forbes near Interstate 94 and Cotton Road, officials said. Neighbors who were awakened by smoke and the sound of smoke detectors called authorities.

Firefighters entered the ranch-style house and found the man in the kitchen, but he was unresponsive.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Firefighters found minor damage to the home contained to the kitchen, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate the fire, but their preliminary findings show the victim suffered a medical problem, and believe the fire started then.

