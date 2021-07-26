Sterling Heights police investigate slaying of woman found in home

Sterling Heights police are investigating a possible homicide after a woman's body was found in a home Saturday.

Officers were called at about 3 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 43000 block of Charlemagne near 19 Mile and Van Dyke for a report of a deceased woman, according to authorities.

Police confirmed the death. Investigators believe she was the victim of a homicide.

Officials said they are not releasing her identity pending notification of her next of kin and an autopsy to be conducted by the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about the victim or her death should call the Sterling Heights Police Department at (586) 446-2825.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez