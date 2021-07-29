Man arraigned in woman's homicide in Sterling Heights

A 44-year-old man arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in a Sterling Heights home over the weekend was arraigned on murder and related charges Thursday.

Jason John Ross was arraigned on first-degree felony murder, unlawful imprisonment and unlawfully driving away with a vehicle in 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights. He was not given bond.

Ross was arrested after the body of 48-year-old Kathleen Hales was found in a home in the 43000 block of Charlemagne, located near 19 Mile and Van Dyke around 3 p.m. Saturday. Hales was a victim of a homicide but police did not say how the woman died. That information, said police, will be included in an autopsy report.

The relationship between Ross and Hales is still not known, said police.

A court-appointed attorney has been requested for Ross. He is due back in court for a probable cause conference 2 p.m. Aug. 11 and a preliminary examination Aug. 18.

Anyone with any information about the woman or her death should call the Sterling Heights Police Department at (586) 446-2825.