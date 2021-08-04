Clinton Township man charged in murder, mutilation case

The Detroit News

A 37-year-old Macomb County man has been charged with murder and mutilating a corpse, court records show.

Matthew Gerard Lewinski was arraigned Friday in 41B District Court in Clinton Township, according to the records. He is charged with first-degree murder/homicide, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body as well as concealing the death of an individual.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference Monday.

The Macomb Daily reported this week that the county Prosecutor's Office had authorized the charges after Lewinski's girlfriend was found dead at the Crosswinds condominium complex on July 28.

Prosecutors told the publication the victim's sister found the body, which had large portions of skin removed. Lewinski told investigators he strangled the woman in December during an argument at the condo they shared, the Macomb Daily reported.

A representative for the Prosecutor's Office told The Detroit News details on the case would not be released Wednesday night.

Lewinski remains at the Macomb County Jail.

An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.