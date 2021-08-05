City of Sterling Heights shows off renovated municipal campus

Sterling Heights — The city of Sterling Heights is expected to debut its newly renovated City Hall, Police Department and library featuring energy upgrades and measures to improve customer service.

The three-year project cos $25 million. The renovation focused on long-term infrastructure upgrades, energy efficiencies, improved workflow, enhanced customer experience, and improved security and safety, according to a release from the city.

“There have been many technological advancements in the 20-plus years since our last renovations,” said City Manager Mark Vanderpool. “We took this opportunity to make important upgrades that improve the longevity of our buildings while also focusing on sustainability measures that are more eco-friendly and efficient. But most importantly, we’ve made upgrades that provide more accessibility and an augmented experience for residents who come to our campus for various transactions.”

Tours immediately follow the ribbon-cutting, which begin at 5:30 p.m. Residents can review the new features including areas for new resident services; technology upgrades; photo installations at City Hall; upgraded Police Department training room and crime lab; and a library youth area, teen room, maker space and study rooms at the library.

City Hall is located at 40555 Utica Rd.