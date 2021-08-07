Van Dyke Ave. closed near 34 Mile after multi-car accident

Bruce Township — Van Dyke Avenue is closed early Saturday evening after a multiple-car crash south of 34 Mile Road.

Michigan State Police, the Macomb County Sheriff's Department and several EMS units responded to the scene and extrication from at least one vehicle was required, officials said.

State police were overseeing the investigation, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Sgt. Renee Yax. As of 6 p.m., she said, there were no fatalities from the collision.

The accident site is about 1 ½ miles southeast of the Ford Michigan Proving Ground.