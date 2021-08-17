Macomb County to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccines

The Macomb County Health Department will start making appointments next week for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Tuesday.

Those eligible for the third jab starting Aug. 23 include those who are at least age 12, have already had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, received solid organ transplants, have an active or untreated HIV infection, or were in active treatment for cancer, the department said.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have made it a priority to help protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. “And with recent approvals to administer a third dose, I encourage anyone who is considering a third dose to contact their health care provider to see if they are eligible.”

Timing of the third dose needs to be at least 28 days after the second. Residents are urged to use the same vaccine they received for the first and second dose, "but if that is not possible, receiving a third dose with another mRNA vaccine is acceptable," the health department said Tuesday.

Third dose vaccine appointments are available during the department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township and the Southwest Center in Warren/Majestic Plaza.

For details, go to https://www.macombgov.org/VaccineCentral. To schedule an appointment for a third dose, go to https://www.macombgov.org/healthappointment.

Residents who need help making an appointment or transportation can call SMART at (586) 421-6579.

“We’re committed to making sure that anyone who is eligible and wants to receive a third dose is able to do so,” said Andrew Cox, director/health officer of the Macomb County Health Department.

The announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month approving additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccine dozens for people with compromised immune systems.

The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine has not been approved for an additional booster dose.

Last week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the city's largest vaccination site would reopen its drive-thru operations starting Tuesday to offer a third shot to residents who are immunocompromised.

The announcement of third-shot avail, Michigan COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The state added 3,554 cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including totals from the weekend. The figures brought Michigan's total number of confirmed cases to 922,687 and deaths to 20,030 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Last week, the state added 8,633 cases and 61 deaths from the virus, marking the sixth consecutive increase in weekly case totals.

Most patients hospitalized from the virus are unvaccinated, the state health department said.

Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government urges the fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings since transmission is “high” or “substantial.”

The United States this week reached President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose.

Through Monday, 64.8% of Michigan residents 16 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the state website.