18-month-old boy found in Warren pool, rushed to hospital Emergency officials were called to a home on

Warren — An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found in a pool Sunday afternoon.

Emergency officials were called to a home on Bernice Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a possible drowning.

Warren police Lt. Charles Younkin said a family there was outside near the pool and had all come into the house. The child had walked back outside and jumped in the pool.

Investigators were able to find a pulse on the child who was taken to St. John's Hospital.

No further information was available.

jchambers@detroitnews.com