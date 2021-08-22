18-month-old boy found in Warren pool, rushed to hospital Emergency officials were called to a home on
Jennifer Chambers
The Detroit News
Warren — An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was found in a pool Sunday afternoon.
Emergency officials were called to a home on Bernice Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a possible drowning.
Warren police Lt. Charles Younkin said a family there was outside near the pool and had all come into the house. The child had walked back outside and jumped in the pool.
Investigators were able to find a pulse on the child who was taken to St. John's Hospital.
No further information was available.
jchambers@detroitnews.com