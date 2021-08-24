Harrison Twp. man, 71, dies following crash on I-94 at Metro Parkway

A 71-year-old Harrison Township man is dead following an early Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 94 at Metropolitan Parkway, officials said.

They have identified the victim as Allen Jasmund. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday to a location on eastbound I-94 at Metro Parkway in Harrison Township for a single vehicle crash, according to authorities. The freeway was closed for hours while deputies investigated.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jasmund was entering eastbound I-94 from westbound 16 Mile Road in an orange Dodge Journey. Witnesses told deputies they saw the Journey speeding as it got on the freeway. At some point, the Journey hit the guard rail and crashed into the concrete traffic divider before coming to a rest.

Police said Jasmund was not wearing a seat belt.

They also said an adult female was traveling with Jasmund in his vehicle's front passenger seat. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known if she was wearing her seat belt.

Investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

