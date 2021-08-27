Officials: Mosquitos with West Nile virus detected in Macomb County

Macomb County residents are being urged by health officials to take precautions to avoid contracting the West Nile virus from mosquito bites.

Officials with the Macomb County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services said the disease was recently detected in a single sampling of mosquitoes in the county for the first time this summer.

It comes about two weeks after state officials said Michigan's first cases of the West Nile virus for 2021 were reported in animal and mosquito populations.

As of Thursday, they said the West Nile Virus was found in a total of 11 mosquito pools across the state: one each in Bay, Calhoun, Huron and Macomb counties, two in Oakland County and five in Kent County.

No cases of humans infected with the virus have been reported and confirmed in Michigan, according to authorities. The disease is transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes. The insects become infected after feeding on birds that have the virus.

Many humans who get the virus do not have any symptoms, but some may experience body aches, fever and headache. Others may develop an inflammation of the brain or an inflammation of the brain's lining and spinal cord.

To avoid being bitten by mosquitos, officials recommend Michigan residents:

► Use insect repellent that contains DEET or picardin on clothing and exposed skin.

► Limit limit outdoor activities and wear pants and long sleeves along with using repellent in the hours between dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

► Eliminate areas of standing water, such as unused buckets, flower pots, barrels or children’s pools around yards to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

► Keep window and door screens maintained to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes and buildings.

