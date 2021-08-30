Warren councilmember arrested, charged with misdemeanor violation

Utica — Warren City councilmember Eddie Kabacinski was arrested Saturday for "violation of city ordinances," police said.

Kabacinski identified himself as a councilman when police made contact and was released the same day on an appearance ticket for the violation, according to a statement from the Utica Police.

Records from the 41A District Court in Shelby Township show he has been charged on one count of misdemeanor ordinance violation. A court date has not yet been set, nor has Kabacinski appointed a lawyer.

According to a report from WDIV-TV (Channel 4), Kabacinski was arrested during a Trump Rally in Utica for Operating Without a Peddlers Permit. Sources within the City of Warren said he was arrested for selling “Trump-Related” items, the station reported.

It's not the first time Kabacinski has been in trouble with the law.

Kabacinski was previously arrested in October on two misdemeanor counts for reportedly impersonating a police officer and handcuffing a woman who put a "Black Lives Matter" sticker on a Trump campaign lawn sign in Eastpointe.

Warren Mayor James Fouts did not respond to a request for comment.