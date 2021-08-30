MACOMB COUNTY

Warren councilmember arrested, charged with misdemeanor violation

Hani Barghouthi
The Detroit News
Utica — Warren City councilmember Eddie Kabacinski was arrested Saturday for "violation of city ordinances," police said. 

Kabacinski identified himself as a councilman when police made contact and was released the same day on an appearance ticket for the violation, according to a statement from the Utica Police.

Warren city councilman Eddie Kabacinski holds a flag during a protest at the state Capitol to oppose the executive orders Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Records from the 41A District Court in Shelby Township show he has been charged on one count of misdemeanor ordinance violation. A court date has not yet been set, nor has Kabacinski appointed a lawyer. 

According to a report from WDIV-TV (Channel 4), Kabacinski was arrested during a Trump Rally in Utica for Operating Without a Peddlers Permit. Sources within the City of Warren said he was arrested for selling “Trump-Related” items, the station reported. 

It's not the first time Kabacinski has been in trouble with the law. 

Kabacinski was previously arrested in October on two misdemeanor counts for reportedly impersonating a police officer and handcuffing a woman who put a "Black Lives Matter" sticker on a Trump campaign lawn sign in Eastpointe.

Warren Mayor James Fouts did not respond to a request for comment. 

