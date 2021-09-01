Police seek tips in fatal shooting of man found in Sterling Heights parking lot

A man was found shot to death in a Sterling Heights parking lot early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the area of Van Dyke and 15 Mile Road for a report of shots fired, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground in a parking lot.

Investigators said the man appears to be in his late 20s, but are not releasing information on the man's identity until his next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the victim should call Sterling Heights Police at (586) 446-2825.