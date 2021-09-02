9-month-old Warren girl revived after drug overdose

Warren — A 9-month-old Warren girl is in stable condition after first responders revived her following a drug overdose Wednesday at her home, officials said.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the girl's 26-year-old mother has been arrested and two other children, ages 1 and 8 and who were at the home where the incident happened, have been turned over to other family members.

"This kind of case eats at your heart," he said. "It's always unexpected. But this could have been a true tragedy. Thank God the baby's life was saved because of the quick action of our police officers and firefighters."

Police and firefighters were called at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 14300 block of Hendricks Avenue near Nine Mile and Schoenherr roads for a report of an infant who was not breathing, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, they found the child unresponsive and began rendering first aid. Dwyer said police officers also saw paper commonly used to package heroin and fentanyl.

Medics determined the baby was suffering respiratory distress from a drug overdose and administered Narcan, an opioid-blocking drug. After the drug stabilized the infant, she was taken to a hospital.

"I want to give credit to the firefighter and police officers who were there first, working as a team," Dwyer said. "Their quick action saved this baby's life. There's no question about that."

Later, detectives were summoned to the home to investigate how the overdose happened, the commissioner said. They conducted interviews and executed a search warrant, he said.

Police recovered narcotics during the search and arrested the baby's mother on a possession of heroin charge. They notified Child Protective Services, which is also investigating the incident.

Dwyer said the investigation is ongoing and the baby's mother may face additional charges after a blood test on the infant is conducted.

