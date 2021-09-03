Police ID man fatally shot, found Wednesday in Sterling Hts. parking lot

A man was found shot to death Wednesday in a Sterling Heights parking lot has been identified as Brandon Sander-Perry, 31, of Detroit, police said Friday.

Officials did not release any more information on the victim or the investigation into his death.

Police officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Van Dyke and 15 Mile Road for a report of shots fired, according to authorities.

They arrived and found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground in a parking lot.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the victim should call Sterling Heights Police at (586) 446-2825.