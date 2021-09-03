Roseville man charged in death of 3-year-old who shot himself, police say

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 3-year-old Roseville boy who shot himself this week, police said Friday.

Chase Dershem was arraigned through 39th District Court on two felony counts: manslaughter/homicide and second-degree child abuse.

Judge Kathleen Tocco set bond at $50,000 and ordered the 29-year-old to wear a GPS monitoring device if released.

Dershem was arrested shortly after the shooting reported around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 20000 block of 12 Mile.

Investigators learned he lived there with his girlfriend, her 3-year-old son and other children.

He owned a handgun and left it loaded and unattended. The 3-year-old was believed to have been playing with the weapon when it discharged, striking him once, police said in a statement.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charges against Dershem.

"Our detectives are continuing to investigate this very tragic incident and additional people may be charged,"

Dershem remained at the Macomb County Jail. His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 15, records show.