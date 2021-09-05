Two wounded in Macomb County shooting; arson also suspected

Shelby Township — Detroit police arrested a man Sunday after a fire and shooting left two people injured in Macomb County, authorities said.

The man is accused of shooting a woman and a man Saturday night at the Spring Hill Apartment Complex in Shelby Township. He was taken into custody in connection with two other felonies in Eastpointe and Detroit, Shelby Township police said.

The victims were taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital, where the man's condition was critical, and the woman's stable.

A resident of the apartment complex had called police about 6:50 p.m. Saturday to report that her apartment had been set on fire and that a man had been shot, Shelby Township police said.

Witnesses said the driver of a silver sedan had driven past the apartment building and fired multiple shots at several people standing outside the apartment and on a second story balcony.

The investigation determined the fire was purposely set in the hallway of the second story apartment outside one of the victim’s doors, police said.