Driver killed in rollover crash on I-94 near 12 Mile

The Detroit News

A driver was killed Monday morning on Interstate 94 in Roseville after the vehicle collided with another near 12 Mile.

Michigan State Police said the driver rear-ended a vehicle traveling in the center lane just after 8 a.m. on eastbound I-94 east of 12 Mile, sending both vehicles into the median, where the at-fault vehicle rolled multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Eastbound I-94 was closed at 12 Mile for much of the morning as state police investigated, and only one lane is open at this time.