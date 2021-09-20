Man accused in shooting at Warren police station parking lot charged

A 23-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the face Saturday in a Warren police station parking lot has been charged, officials said Monday.

Warren Ndjipa was arraigned Monday in 37th District Court with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. If convicted he faces up to life in prison for each of the assault with intent to murder charges.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Tuesday, Sept. 28. The judge also ordered Ndjipa wear a GPS tether and be forbidden to have any contact with the victim, if released.

The charges against Ndjipa stem from a shooting that happened at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Warren Police Department Civic Center South Station on Van Dyke near 9 Mile.

According to investigators, the victim, a 26-year-old man, the suspect and a woman met in the station's parking lot to exchange custody of a young child. During the exchange, Ndjipa — the woman's boyfriend — allegedly shot the victim in the face.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

