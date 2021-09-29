Tips sought in Eastpointe man's slaying

Eastpointe police are seeking tips in the death of a man found Wednesday at his home.

Officers were dispatched to the 24000 block of Ridgecroft around 1:20 p.m. and found the 38-year-old victim had been shot multiple times in his basement, police said in a statement.

"Our department pastors were sent to the scene to comfort the relatives of the victim," according to the release. "As of now, the case is in the initial phases."

It was the first homicide in the Macomb County community this year, police said.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity on Ridgecroft is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at (586) 445-5100, Ext. 1028.