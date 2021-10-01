Macomb County man's stalking threat leaves ex-wife, judge in fear, feds say

Detroit — A Macomb man stalked and threatened his ex-wife, vowing to fire 17 bullets into her head and show the video to the "f------ judge" overseeing their divorce, federal prosecutors alleged Friday.

The allegation is detailed in a criminal complaint against Shelby Township resident Vires Al-Hakiem, 42, that portrays the construction worker as a heavily armed menace who left a wife and a Macomb County judge in fear and prompted county sheriff's deputies to conduct ongoing security patrols at the judge's home.

Al-Hakiem, who goes by the nickname "KuKu," is charged with stalking and transmitting a threat, crimes punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

There is no lawyer listed for Al-Hakiem in the federal court database.

Members of an FBI task force started the investigation on Sept. 24 when Al-Hakiem's ex-wife recounted a series of threats involving her ex-husband. Al-Hakiem, an Iraq native and citizen of the Netherlands, has a criminal record that includes convictions for misdemeanor assault/assault and battery and felony cocaine possession.

Since the couple separated in December, Al-Hakiem has displayed "erratic behavior," an FBI task force officer wrote in an affidavit filed in court Friday. The divorce was finalized earlier this year.

In a June 15 text message, Al-Hakiem indicated he was outside his ex-wife's home in Macomb County and wanted her to come outside to talk, according to the affidavit. She refused.

Hours later, the ex-wife received a message and video from Al-Hakiem's phone. In the clip, he is shirtless and appeared to be pointing a handgun at the camera, the officer wrote.

"You see that gun?" Al-Hakiem said, according to the affidavit. "I put it inside your head and will empty 17 bullets in your f------ head and go show this to f------ judge what I say.”

"The Macomb County judge that was presiding over Al-Hakiem's divorce at the time the text message was sent also observed the aforementioned video on VICTIM-1’s phone and perceived it as a threat to her as well," the officer wrote. "The judge (filed) a police report with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and as a result the sheriff’s office has been and continues to conduct welfare checks at the judge’s residence."

Macomb County court records indicate Al-Hakiem's divorce judge was Rachel Rancilio, who was elected in 2016.

Rancilio could not be reached for comment immediately Friday.

On July 19, the ex-wife received another text from Al-Hakiem's phone, according to the affidavit.

The message included an image of several long guns and magazines displayed on a bed.

"Dat is how ready I am," the caption read.

The ex-wife obtained a personal protection order in late August that prohibits Al-Hakiem from approaching or confronting her in a public place or private property.

On Sept. 15, she received a friend request on Snapchat from someone with a user name that included Al-Hakiem's nickname "KuKu."

On Sept. 23, Al-Hakiem confronted her in the parking lot of a Sterling Heights business, spat on her vehicle and yelled insults, the task force officer said.

"I'm going to f--- you all up one by one," Al-Hakiem said, according to the affidavit.

During his arrest, police recovered a spring-loaded switchblade knife, the task force officer wrote.

