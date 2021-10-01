Detroit man, 32, arrested in slaying of Eastpointe man found in home's basement

A 32-year-old Detroit man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found in his Eastpointe home Wednesday, officials said.

They said they are not releasing the suspect's name until he is formally arraigned on charges.

However, they said detectives executed search warrants and recovered evidence for their case.

Police said officers were called at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 24000 block of Ridgecroft near Stephens and Kelly for a report of a deceased male.

They found in the home's basement a 38-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities. The man's death is the first homicide in Eastpointe this year, officials said.

Anyone with information about the slaying should call the Eastpointe Police Department at (586) 445-5100, Ext. 1028.

