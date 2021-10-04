Student brought gun in backpack to Fraser High School, district says

A Fraser High School student was disciplined Monday after bringing a gun on campus, district officials said.

School officials started investigating with help from city police after an administrator received a tip that the youth had a weapon, said Fraser Public Schools Superintendent Carrie Wozniak in a letter to parents.

"The student was removed from class, and a handgun was found in the student’s backpack," she said. "At this point in our investigation, the student did not make any threats against other students, our staff, or community."

Police and school administrators spoke with the student and potential witnesses, according to the letter.

The student faces disciplinary as well as legal action and is not allowed on school property, Wozniak said.

"We commend the person that reported the information as well as our team for their immediate actions in resolving this issue," the superintendent said. "In an abundance of caution, we have additional police presence on school property."